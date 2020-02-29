Nigeria
Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 36: 29th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Attachments
Highlights
o No new alert.
o 1 contact have finished 21 follow up.
Epidemiological Summary
Twenty-one (21) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 28 th February 2020, with 2 associated deaths.
The cases are from MMC (6), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), Biu (1), Mafa (1) and Monguno (1) Three (3) samples tested positive while, eighteen (18) samples were negative.