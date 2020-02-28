Nigeria
Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 35: 28th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Highlights
- No new alert.
- 27 contacts have finished 21 follow up.
Epidemiological Summary
Twenty-one (21) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 28th February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (6), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), Biu (1), Mafa (1) and Monguno (1) Three (3) samples tested positive while, eighteen (18) samples were negative.