Nigeria
Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 30: 23rd February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Attachments
Highlights
o 1 new alert reported.
o 1 sample sent to lab.
Epidemiological Summary
Nineteen (19) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 23 rd February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (6), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), and Biu (1). Three (3) samples tested positive while, fifteen (15) samples were negative. 1 sample from Garba Buzu settelement sent to NCDC lab.