Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State - No. 3: 26th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

1 new confirmed positive case.

No new alerts

2 pending samples from suspected cases turned out NEGATIVE.

Epidemiological Summary

Six (6) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 26th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state.

Two (2) samples tested positive while, four (4) samples were negative.