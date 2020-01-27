Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State - No. 3: 26th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Highlights
1 new confirmed positive case.
No new alerts
2 pending samples from suspected cases turned out NEGATIVE.
Epidemiological Summary
Six (6) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 26th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state.
Two (2) samples tested positive while, four (4) samples were negative.