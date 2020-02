Highlights

No new alert reported.

Epidemiological Summary

Eighteen (18) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 20thFebruary 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (5), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), and Biu (1). Three (3) samples tested positive while, fifteen (15) samples were negative. No pending results with lab.