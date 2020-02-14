Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 20: 13th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

4 new suspected cases reported

2 pending results with lab.

Epidemiological Summary

Eighteen (18) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 13th February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (5), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), and Biu (1). Three (3) samples tested positive while, nine (9) samples were negative. 2 samples results are pending with lab, Bayo (1) and Askira Uba (1). 4 new suspected cases were reported from Jere LGA, sample was collected and sent to NCDC reference lab.