Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State - No. 2: 25th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

No new case reported.

3 new alerts investigated

One suspected case tested NEGATIVE.

All contacts of the confirmed case in UMTH have commenced Ribavirin post exposure prophylaxis under monitoring.

Epidemiological Summary

Four (4) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 25th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. 1 from Bolori I, 1 in Wulari Jerusalem, 1 in Bakassi IDP camp and 1 from State specialist hospital Maiduguri all from MMC LGA of Borno state.

Four (4) samples were collected and sent to NCDC reference laboratory in Abuja, 1 tested positive , 1 negative and 2 samples pending.