Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 19: 12th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Highlights
o 2 results were negative.
o 2 pending results with lab.
o 1 alert reviewed and discarded
Epidemiological Summary
Fourteen (14) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 12 February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (5), Jere (1), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), and Biu (1). Three (3) samples tested positive while, nine (9) samples were negative. 2 samples results are pending with lab, Bayo (1) and Askira Uba (1).