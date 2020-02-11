Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 17: 10th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Highlights
4 suspected cases reported.
Samples collected and sent to lab
5 pending results with lab.
Epidemiological Summary
Fourteen (14) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 10 February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (5), Jere (1), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), and Biu (1). Two (2) samples tested positive while, seven (7) samples were negative. 5 samples results are pending with lab, Bayo (2), Gwoza (1), Biu (1), and Askira Uba (1).