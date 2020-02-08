Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 15: 7th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

o One (1) suspected case reported from Askira Uba

Epidemiological Summary

Ten (10) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 7 th February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from Bayo LGA of Borno state. Two (2) samples tested positive while, Seven (7) samples were negative.