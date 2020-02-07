Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 14: 6th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

o No new alert reported.

o No pending result from all location.

Epidemiological Summary

Nine (9) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 6th February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state. Two (2) samples tested positive while, six (6) samples were negative