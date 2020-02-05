Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 11: 4th February 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

No new alert reported.

1 result awaiting with lab.

Epidemiological Summary

Nine (9) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 4 th February 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state. Two (2) samples tested positive while, six (6) samples were negative. The suspected case reported from Jaragol ward of Bayo LGA is negative. 1 suspected case reported from Chibok LGA through FMC Yola, result pending.