Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State - No. 1: 24th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

One confirmed case of Lassa fever on 23rd January 2020 at UMTH.

Three (3) suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported from the 19th – 24th of January 2020 in Borno State

2 related deaths reported, 1 confirmed, 1 suspected

Epidemiological Summary

Four (4) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 24th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. 1 from Bolori I, 1 in Wulari Jerusalem, 1 in Bakassi IDP camp and 1 from State specialist hospital Maiduguri all from MMC LGA of Borno state.

Four (4) samples were collected and sent to NCDC reference laboratory in Abuja, 1 tested positive and 3 samples are being processed.