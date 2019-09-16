Situation Report of Cluster of Yellow fever Outbreak in Bauchi State, Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report - BAS 001 (31st August – 11th September, 2019)

*HIGHLIGHTS

• Nigeria is currently responding to an outbreak of yellow fever, in people who are either resident in, or have visited Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) in Bauchi since the 1st of August 2019

• Suspected and confirmed cases with an epidemiological link to Bauchi have been reported in Borno, Kano, Gombe and Katsina states

• The first confirmed case was reported on the 29th of August, in a case from Kano who had visited Yankari Game Reserve, Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi in August 2019

• Of the cases with an epidemiological link to Bauchi, current epi summary is as follows: o 169 suspected cases

- 10 presumptive positives cases (IgM positive on serology)

- 15 confirmed cases by RT-PCR

- 23 deaths

- 5 states affected