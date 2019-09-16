16 Sep 2019

Situation Report of Cluster of Yellow fever Outbreak in Bauchi State, Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report - BAS 001 (31st August – 11th September, 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.78 MB)

*HIGHLIGHTS

• Nigeria is currently responding to an outbreak of yellow fever, in people who are either resident in, or have visited Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) in Bauchi since the 1st of August 2019
• Suspected and confirmed cases with an epidemiological link to Bauchi have been reported in Borno, Kano, Gombe and Katsina states
• The first confirmed case was reported on the 29th of August, in a case from Kano who had visited Yankari Game Reserve, Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi in August 2019
• Of the cases with an epidemiological link to Bauchi, current epi summary is as follows: o 169 suspected cases
- 10 presumptive positives cases (IgM positive on serology)
- 15 confirmed cases by RT-PCR
- 23 deaths
- 5 states affected

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.