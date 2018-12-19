Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No.83: wk 50 (10th - 16th December 2018)

Highlights

12 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported in week 50 in Borno State

No death was reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 16th December 2018 stands at 6,367 with 73 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.15%). 2482 in Jere, 1,556 in MMC, 340 in Magumeri, 34 in Kaga, 166 in Konduga, 136 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 1052 in Ngala, 91 in Askira-Uba, 161 in Kwaya-Kusar, 56 in Bama, 57 in Dikwa, 70 in Guzamala and 121 in KalaBalge LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Ngala, Askira/Uba, Kaga, Chibok, Dikwa, Shani, Damboa, KwayaKusar, Guzamala, Konduga, Bama and Kala/Balge LGAs.

Out of the 196 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 161 (82%) were positive while 40 (44%) of 91 samples were culture positive.