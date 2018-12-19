Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No.83: wk 50 (10th - 16th December 2018)
Highlights
- 12 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported in week 50 in Borno State
- No death was reported
Epidemiological Summary
The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 16th December 2018 stands at 6,367 with 73 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.15%). 2482 in Jere, 1,556 in MMC, 340 in Magumeri, 34 in Kaga, 166 in Konduga, 136 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 1052 in Ngala, 91 in Askira-Uba, 161 in Kwaya-Kusar, 56 in Bama, 57 in Dikwa, 70 in Guzamala and 121 in KalaBalge LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Ngala, Askira/Uba, Kaga, Chibok, Dikwa, Shani, Damboa, KwayaKusar, Guzamala, Konduga, Bama and Kala/Balge LGAs.
Out of the 196 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 161 (82%) were positive while 40 (44%) of 91 samples were culture positive.