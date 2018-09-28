Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No.22: 27th September 2018

Highlights

134 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 27th of September 2018 in Borno State

4 new deaths were reported, 3 from Jere and 1 Konduga LGAs

New alerts of 2 suspected cholera cases from Monguno LGA, investigation has commenced and samples have been collected for testing

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 27th of September 2018 stands at 3,173, with 58 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.8%). 1,298 in Jere, 576 in MMC, 327 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 97 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 623 in Ngala and 46 in Askira-Uba LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Chibok, Shani, Damboa and Askira-Uba LGAs.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.