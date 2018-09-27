Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No.21: 26th September 2018

Highlights

156 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 26th of September 2018 in Borno State

1 new death was reported from Benisheik, Kaga LGA

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 26th of September 2018 stands at 3,046, with 54 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.77%). 1,238 in Jere, 544 in MMC, 322 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 94 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 593 in Ngala and 46 in Askira-Uba LGAs. No additional case reported from Konduga, Chibok and Shani LGAs.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.