Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No.20: 25th September 2018

Highlights

114 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 25th of September 2018 in Borno State

3 new deaths were reported from Jere and Ngala LGAs

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 25th of September 2018 stands at 2,888, with 53 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.8%). 1,172 in Jere, 502 in MMC, 319 in Magumeri, 32 in Kaga, 94 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 32 in Damboa and 563 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 106 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 76 (71%) were positive while 13 (28%) of 46 samples were culture positive.