Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 9: 16th September 2018

Highlights

65 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 16 th of September 2018 in Borno State

2 new deaths reported from Jere and Magumeri LGAs

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 16th September 2018 stands at 1,430, with associated 27 deaths, (CFR – 1.8%). 538 in Jere, 290 in MMC, 280 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 70 in Konduga, 105 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 13 in Damboa and 3 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Konduga and Shani, while still awaiting feedback from Damboa LGA.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.