Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 8: 13th September 2018

Highlights

60 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 13 th of September 2018 in Borno State

New Alert from Ngala LGA- 4 suspected cholera cases. 1 RDT Positive. No associated death

Alert from Biu LGA- 18 suspected cholera cases with 2 associated deaths

1 new death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 13th September 2018 stands at 1,102, with associated 21 deaths, (CFR – 1.9%). 414 in Jere, 238 in MMC, 243 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 63 in Konduga, 96 in Chibok, 11 in Shani and 8 in Damboa LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 93 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 64 (68%) were positive while 8 (23%) of 35 samples were culture positive.