Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 7: 12th September 2018

Highlights

95 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 12 th of September 2018 in Borno State

No new death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 12th September 2018 stands at 1,042, with associated 20 deaths, (CFR – 1.9%). 382 in Jere, 228 in MMC, 227 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 61 in Konduga, 96 in Chibok, 11 in Shani and 8 in Damboa LGAs. No additional case reported from Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 92 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 63 (68%) were positive while 8 (23%) of 35 samples were culture positive.