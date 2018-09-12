Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 6: 11th September 2018

Highlights

56 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 11th of September 2018 in Borno State

1 new death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 11th September 2018 stands at 947, with associated 20 deaths, (CFR – 2.1%). 332 in Jere, 201 in MMC, 214 in Magumeri, 28 in Kaga, 59 in Konduga, 94 in Chibok, 11 in Shani and 8 in Damboa LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs. Out of the 92 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 63 (68%) were positive while 8 (23%) of 35 samples were culture positive.