Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 4: 9th September 2018

Highlights

68 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 9th of September 2018 in Borno State

No death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 9 th September 2018 stands at 796, with associated 19 deaths, (CFR – 2.4%). 282 in Jere, 173 in MMC, 156 in Magumeri, 28 in Kaga, 49 in Konduga, 94 in Chibok, 6 and 8 in Shani and Damboa LGAs respectively. No additional case reported from Kaga, Shani and Damboa LGAs, while no feedback from Magumeri LGA.

Out of the 92 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 63 (68%) were positive while 8 (23%) of 35 samples were culture positive.