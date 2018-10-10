Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 34: 9 October 2018

Highlights

• 91 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 9th October 2018 in Borno State

• No new death was reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 9th October 2018 stands at 4,494, with 68 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.51%). 1,780 in Jere, 877 in MMC, 338 in Magumeri, 34 in Kaga, 117 in Konduga, 129 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 897 in Ngala, 64 in Askira-Uba, 154 in Kwaya-Kusar and 49 in Bama LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Shani, Damboa and Askira-Uba LGAs.

Out of the 116 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (69%) were positive while 20 (37%) of 53 samples were culture positive.