Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 32: 7 October 2018

Highlights

• 79 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 7th October 2018 in Borno State

• No new death was reported

• No new alert reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 7th October 2018 stands at 4,253, with 67 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.6%). 1,718 in Jere, 814 in MMC, 336 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 112 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 813 in Ngala, 53 in Askira-Uba, 112 in Konduga and 147 in Kwaya-Kusar LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs. 3 new cases were reported from Bama today.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.