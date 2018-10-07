Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 29: 4 October 2018

Highlights

89 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 4 th October 2018 in Borno State

One new death was reported

No new alert reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 4 th October 2018 stands at 4,017, with 67 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.7%). 1,595 in Jere, 789 in MMC, 336 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 106 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 789 in Ngala and 51 in Askira-Uba and 145 in Kwaya-Kusar LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Kaga, Konduga, Chibok, Shani, Damboa and Kwaya Kusar LGAs. One death was reported from Ngala LGA.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.