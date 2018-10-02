Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 25: 30th September 2018

Highlights

87 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 30th of September 2018 in Borno State

No new death was reported

No new alert reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 30th of September 2018 stands at 3,624, with 64 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.8%). 1,433 in Jere, 664 in MMC, 334 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 102 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 710 in Ngala and 47 in Askira-Uba and 128 in Kwaya-Kusar LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Kaga, Chibok, Shani, Kwaya Kusar and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.