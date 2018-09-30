Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 24: 29th September 2018, Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

120 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 29th of September 2018 in Borno State

1 new death was reported from Ngala LGA

No new alert reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 29th of September 2018 stands at 3,537, with 64 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.9%). 1,398 in Jere, 642 in MMC, 334 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 101 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 681 in Ngala and 47 in Askira-Uba and 128 in Kwaya-Kusar LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.