Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 23: 28 September 2018

Highlights

- 117 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 28th of September 2018 in Borno State

- 2 new deaths were reported from Konduga and Ngala LGAs

- No New alert reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 28th of September 2018 stands at 3,416, with 63 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.8%). 1,356 in Jere, 598 in MMC, 331 in Magumeri, 33 in Kaga, 99 in Konduga, 120 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 42 in Damboa, 652 in Ngala and 47 in Askira-Uba and 128 in Kwaya-Kusar LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 111 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 81 (72%) were positive while 16 (32%) of 49 samples were culture positive.