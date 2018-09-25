Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 19: 24th September 2018

Highlights

201 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 24 th of September 2018 in Borno State

2 new deaths were reported from Jere and MMC

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 24 th of September 2018 stands at 2,729, with 45 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.64%). 1,116 in Jere, 485 in MMC, 318 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 92 in Konduga, 119 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 32 in Damboa and 486 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 106 samples collected and tested in the State using RDTs, 76 (71%) were positive while 13 (28%) of 46 samples were culture positive.