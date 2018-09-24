Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 18: 23rd September 2018

Highlights

105 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 23rd of September 2018 in Borno State

No new death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 23rd of September 2018 stands at 2,512, with 42 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.67%). 1000 in Jere, 434 in MMC, 318 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 83 in Konduga, 119 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 32 in Damboa and 486 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Magumeri, Kaga, Chibok, Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.