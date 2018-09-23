Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 17: 22nd September 2018

Highlights

 96 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 22nd of September 2018 in Borno State

 2 new deaths reported from Jere and Chibok LGAs

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 22nd of September 2018 stands at 2,396, with 42 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.75%). 937 in Jere, 414 in MMC, 318 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 81 in Konduga, 119 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 32 in Damboa and 455 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Shani and Damboa LGAs.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.