Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 16: 21 September 2018

Highlights

- 125 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 21st of September 2018 in Borno State

- 2 new deaths reported from Jere and Ngala LGAs

- A new CTU opened today in Bolori, MMC

- Public Health EOC resolved to start holding daily coordination meetings of the cholera outbreak to close up response gaps and ensure a robust and effective coordination of the response activities

Epidemiological Summary

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported as at 21st of September 2018 stands at 2,283, with 40 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.75%). 892 in Jere, 393 in MMC, 317 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 80 in Konduga, 109 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 32 in Damboa and 420 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Konduga, Chibok, Damboa and Shani LGAs.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.