Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 15: 20th September 2018

Highlights

109 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 20th of September 2018 in Borno State

No new death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number ofsuspected cholera cases reported as at 20th September 2018 stands at 2,137, with 36 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.6%). 828 in Jere, 374 in MMC, 312 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 80 in Konduga, 109 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 32 in Damboa and 361 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Konduga, Chibok and Shani LGAs.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.