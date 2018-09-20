Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 14: 19th September 2018

Highlights

122 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 19th of September 2018 in Borno State

3 new alerts of suspected cholera cases from one household in GSSS IDP camp in Bama.

No new death reported

Epidemiological Summary

The total number ofsuspected cholera cases reported as at 19th September 2018 stands at 1,643, with 36 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.8%). 749 in Jere, 353 in MMC, 311 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 80 in Konduga, 109 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 29 in Damboa and 321 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga, Chibok and Shani LGAs, while still awaiting feedback from Ngala LGA.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.