19 Sep 2018

Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 13: 18th September 2018

Government of Nigeria
18 Sep 2018
Highlights

  • 102 additional suspected cases of cholera were reported on the 18th of September 2018 in Borno State - 1 new death reported from Jere LGA.

Epidemiological Summary

The total number ofsuspected cholera cases reported as at 18th September 2018 stands at 1,643, with 32 associated deaths, (CFR – 1.9%). 662 in Jere, 337 in MMC, 300 in Magumeri, 29 in Kaga, 76 in Konduga, 109 in Chibok, 11 in Shani, 25 in Damboa and 94 in Ngala LGAs. No additional case reported from Kaga and Shani LGAs, while still awaiting feedback from Damboa and Ngala LGAs.

Out of the 102 samples collected and tested in the state using RDTs, 72 (70%) were positive while 11 (25%) of 44 samples were culture positive.

