Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Adamawa State Week 40: Reported on 9th October, 2018 Reporting period: 1st – 7th October, 2018

Highlights:

85 new cases within the week. 52 from Fufore LGA with no death, 23 from Yola North LGA with 4 deaths, 4 from Yola South with no death and 2 from Girei LGA with no death.

A total of 4 LGAs now reporting cases. 8 out of 21 LGAs have now reported at least one suspected case of cholera - No new case was reported from Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha LGAs.

Total case count now stands at 2417 with 40 deaths. CFR is 1.7%

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported as at 7th October, 2018 stands at 2417 cases with 40 deaths (CFR=1.7%). Yola North has 36 cases with 6 deaths (CFR=16.7%); Fufore has 639 cases with 7 deaths (CFR = 1.1%); Girei has 2 cases with no death (CFR=0%); Yola South has 4 cases with no death (CFR=0%); Hong has 9 cases with no death (CFR = 0%); Maiha has 170 cases with 1 death (CFR = 0.6%); Mubi North has 639 cases and 14 deaths (CFR=2.2%); while Mubi South has 918 cases with 12 deaths (CFR = 1.3%). 35 out of 48 culture samples taken yielded positive growth.