10 Oct 2018

Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Adamawa State Week 40: Reported on 9th October, 2018 Reporting period: 1st – 7th October, 2018

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 07 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (800.42 KB)

Highlights:

  • 85 new cases within the week. 52 from Fufore LGA with no death, 23 from Yola North LGA with 4 deaths, 4 from Yola South with no death and 2 from Girei LGA with no death.

  • A total of 4 LGAs now reporting cases. 8 out of 21 LGAs have now reported at least one suspected case of cholera - No new case was reported from Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha LGAs.

  • Total case count now stands at 2417 with 40 deaths. CFR is 1.7%

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported as at 7th October, 2018 stands at 2417 cases with 40 deaths (CFR=1.7%). Yola North has 36 cases with 6 deaths (CFR=16.7%); Fufore has 639 cases with 7 deaths (CFR = 1.1%); Girei has 2 cases with no death (CFR=0%); Yola South has 4 cases with no death (CFR=0%); Hong has 9 cases with no death (CFR = 0%); Maiha has 170 cases with 1 death (CFR = 0.6%); Mubi North has 639 cases and 14 deaths (CFR=2.2%); while Mubi South has 918 cases with 12 deaths (CFR = 1.3%). 35 out of 48 culture samples taken yielded positive growth.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.