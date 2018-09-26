26 Sep 2018

Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Adamawa State Week 38: Reported on 25th September, 2018 (Reporting period:17th – 23rd September, 2018)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (926.61 KB)

Highlights:

  • 119 new cases with no deaths were reported from Fufore LGA

  • 1 case reported from an IDP camp in Pariya ward of Fufore LGA.

  • No new case was reported from Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha LGAs.

  • Total case count now stands at 2224 with 34 deaths. CFR is 1.5%

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported as at 23rd September, 2018 stands at 2224 cases with 34 deaths (CFR=1.5%). Fufore has 488 cases with 7 deaths (CFR = 1.4%) Hong has 9 cases with no death (CFR = 0%);
Maiha has 170 cases with 1 death (CFR = 0.6%); Mubi North has 639 cases and 14 deaths (CFR=2.2%); while Mubi South has 918 cases with 12 deaths (CFR = 1.3%). 35 out of 48 culture samples taken yielded positive growth.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.