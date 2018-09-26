Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Adamawa State Week 38: Reported on 25th September, 2018 (Reporting period:17th – 23rd September, 2018)

Highlights:

119 new cases with no deaths were reported from Fufore LGA

1 case reported from an IDP camp in Pariya ward of Fufore LGA.

No new case was reported from Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha LGAs.

Total case count now stands at 2224 with 34 deaths. CFR is 1.5%

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported as at 23rd September, 2018 stands at 2224 cases with 34 deaths (CFR=1.5%). Fufore has 488 cases with 7 deaths (CFR = 1.4%) Hong has 9 cases with no death (CFR = 0%);

Maiha has 170 cases with 1 death (CFR = 0.6%); Mubi North has 639 cases and 14 deaths (CFR=2.2%); while Mubi South has 918 cases with 12 deaths (CFR = 1.3%). 35 out of 48 culture samples taken yielded positive growth.