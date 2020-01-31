Situation Overview: Humanitarian Needs and Displacement Dynamics in Hard-to-Reach Areas of Borno State (June - September 2019)

INTRODUCTION

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno State as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors. To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria and to inform humanitarian service providers on the demographics of the more than 800,000 persons1 estimated to be remaining in H2R areas, as well as to identify their needs, access to services and movement intentions, REACH has been conducting an ongoing assessment of H2R areas in Northeast Nigeria since November 2018.

KEY FINDINGS

Conflict-related displacement continued to push populations to move to accessible Local Government Areas (LGA) capitals.2 Focus Group Discussion (FGD) participants reported that many of the people left behind in H2R areas were reportedly unable to make the journey to the LGA capitals, including women, young children, and those who were weak from old age or illness.

Food access related indicators suggested that although cultivation activities were taking place in assessed H2R areas, many people were reportedly using coping strategies to deal with a lack of food, which implies that cultivation activities were not providing sufficient food. The situation in Dikwa and Gwoza LGAs appeared to be the most severe, as assessed settlements in these LGAs reported the lowest levels of subsistence farming (38% and 57%, respectively, in September) and the highest levels of most people eating one meal a day (both around 38% in September).

Whilst conflict-related indicators remained high, a decreasing trend was observed in the proportion of assessed settlements reporting an incident in which at least one civilian was killed, with the highest proportion of incidents reported in Kala/Balge (75%) and Ngala (77%) in July (31% in September in both LGAs).

Very few assessed settlements indicated they had access to a functional health facility within walking distance (1% in September). With the onset of the rainy season, the proportion of assessed settlements reporting that fever/malaria was the primary health problem increased (44% in September).

Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure was also reported to be limited. Assessed H2R settlements reported primarily using unimproved water sources and, except for in Bama where latrine usage was reported to be higher, around 20% or more of assessed settlements reported no one was using a latrine.

Host communities and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) appeared to be living peacefully and in similar shelter types in assessed H2R areas. Assessed settlements reported most people were living in makeshift shelters or tents, indicating high shelter needs across population groups.