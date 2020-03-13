Situation Overview: Humanitarian Needs and Conflict Dynamics in Hard-to-Reach Areas of Borno State (October - December 2019)

INTRODUCTION

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno State as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors. To support the humanitarian response to the ongoing conflict, REACH has been conducting data collection in Northeast Nigeria since November 2018.

The aim of these assessments is to inform humanitarian service providers on the demographics of the more than 800,0001 persons estimated to be remaining in H2R areas, as well as to identify their needs, access to services, and to map displacement trends and intentions of movements.

KEY FINDINGS

Movements and displacement of people from H2R areas to accessible Local Government Area (LGA) capitals continued to be driven by the conflict in the reporting period. Focus Group Discussion (FGD) participants mentioned that women and children were the majority of the people remaining in the H2R areas.

Protection indicators reflected high levels of insecurity, especially in Dikwa and Gwoza, where reported incidents that killed at least one civilian and incidents of looting were high in December. Levels of insecurity differed in Kukawa and Marte where incidents that killed at least one civilian and incidents of looting were low to non-existent.

Food security indicators suggested higher access to food in Kukawa and Marte, compared to Bama, Dikwa and Gwoza, where more extreme coping strategies were also reported. The most commonly reported coping strategies used were reducing meals per day and adults not eating so children could eat. The number of reported meals consumed per day was also lower in Bama, Dikwa and Gwoza compared to Kukawa and Marte.

For Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), assessed settlements across all LGAs reported the primary water sources in December to be rivers, protected and unprotected wells. Reliance on unprotected wells as the main water source was particularly high in Gwoza and Bama.

Almost all assessed settlements across LGAs reported a lack of access to health facilities in December.

Malaria was reported as the main health concern in December across all LGAs, followed by malnutrition in Dikwa and Gwoza.

The majority of assessed settlements reported makeshift shelters as the most common shelter type used.

Assessed settlements across all LGAs in December reported low access to educational services (formal and informal), with the exemption of Gwoza. Of assessed settlements reporting having access to educational services, the majority reported access to informal schooling only.