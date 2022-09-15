Shelter/NFI Sector: Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) 2022 – Strategy and Project Portfolios Guidance Note for Gender Mainstreaming, Final Copy – November 2021

The content of this note is to help Shelter/NFI Sector and partners integrate and mainstream gender considerations into sector strategy and projects design, implementation, and monitoring.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced families in Northeast Nigeria lack permanent shelters and appropriate sanitation. Torrential rains further exacerbate vulnerabilities by destroying shelter. Land allocation for new IDP camps or the expansion of existing ones remains extremely slow and has forced thousands of people, the majority of whom are women and children, to wait outside in the open in reception centers or sleep in makeshift shelters. Progress in decongesting the camps has also been constrained by the military’s limited resources to provide security in new sites or expand the security perimeter around the existing camps to allow for expansion of the camps. The lack of land has also constrained the installation of humanitarian services such as shelter, water points and sanitation facilities. Additional challenges are experienced when shelter and NFI materials are often too heavy to carry for women, older persons and persons with disabilities. They resort to paying others to carry their loads if they have the means. In terms of Gender Mainstreaming, the Shelter/NFI Sector Strategy and partner projects should address the following:

▪ Ensure housing and shelter initiatives specifically link to efforts to reduce domestic violence/GBV. Given the linkage between these issues in the needs assessment (this can include targeting alternative housing options for shelters/housing accommodating large numbers of people, efforts to find safe and affordable housing for women and families identified as at risk of domestic violence, increased community policing, lighting, etc.

▪ Provide support to those at risk of eviction by targeting and supporting those with mobility and access challenges.

▪ Address the housing needs of female-headed households, child-headed household, elderly, particular safety needs for female, child headed households and persons with disabilities. Consider the gender and cultural norms and practices dynamics e.g., privacy requirement between ages and sexes, culturally clothes and NFIs

▪ Integrate gender and age analysis in project monitoring and reporting.

▪ Conduct a participatory gender analysis to identify gaps in the shelter response

▪ Provide specific training for shelter staff – knowledge of gender issues and PSEA

▪ Shelter/NFI sector partners should ensure project proposals explain how the organization will take into consideration or respond to the gender needs identified for women, girls, boys, and men.

Some Shelter/NFI Sector Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) should be dedicated to measuring manifestations of gender inequalities in receipt of Shelter and NFI assistance. Further, gender sensitive indicators can also provide evidence on differences in decision-making and uptake of shelter/NFI services, benefits, and outcomes as well as unintended consequences.