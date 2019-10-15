Another horror house. A new set of 300 young boys and men bridled in chains. This time in Daura, Katsina State. For years they were kept in shackles against their will. Within two months, two houses of horror have been discovered with about 600 young boys, and men held captive in Kaduna and now, Katsina state. The Nigerian police were able to rescue about 67 persons aged between 7 and 40. Others escaped after a riot in the centre prior to the rescue mission. How many more horror houses are operating under the guise of religious and socio-cultural centres in Nigeria? What is the aim of these centres?

Report reveals that some of the centres operate as Almajiri boarding schools. Further insights suggest that parents also send their unruly children to the centres for rehabilitation. It is interesting to note that some of them are unaware of the inhuman treatment that goes on within the nondescript walls. Nigeria accounts for 45 per cent of out-of-school children in West Africa. There are 13.2 million out-of-school children in Nigeria. 69 per cent are in Northern Nigeria, with a majority of them consisting of Almajiri (street children). The International Community of the Red Cross reports that 60 per cent of the 22,000 persons registered missing in Nigeria are children. Where are these missing children?

Education remains at the heart of a society’s growth and development. A nation’s prospects are bound to be bleak if her population lacks the required skill that will propel prosperity. With an estimated population of 200 million and expected to reach 440 million in 2050. Nigeria’s illiteracy rate is also on the high side with illiteracy rate at about 59.6 per cent. Revelations from these centres are graphic representations of what is happening in the country.

With religious and socio-cultural centres operating without government’s regulation and monitoring, illegal practices cannot be ruled out. Some of these centres register as proper learning and rehabilitation platforms to circumvent rules. With Almajiri system still an active practice, it could serve as a massive pool for recruiting new students to be influenced and made to see society in a way the oppressor wants. To scrap Almajiri school system or to reform it?

Government must do the needful for these children who are being abused en masse. Almajiri school system should be reformed and reintegrated into conventional education programmes so as not to lose its Islamic content and value. The system needs to be brought under government purview to enhance regulatory processes. Periodic monitoring should also be enforced to ensure that the centres are not operating as torture houses were young people are groomed to become social misfits. These incidents should trigger a nationwide investigation of religious and socio-cultural centres in the country.