Security Council Press Statement on Killing of Civilians in Nigeria

SC/14367

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Inga Rhonda King (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in north-east Nigeria on 28 November in which many civilians were reportedly killed and others injured and abducted. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Nigeria.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

For information media. Not an official record.