Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks in Nigeria

SG/SM/21101

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling attacks perpetrated over the weekend in Nigeria’s Zamfara State in which scores of civilians were killed. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Secretary-General urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

