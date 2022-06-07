Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Church in Nigeria

SG/SM/21310

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the heinous attack in the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria, on 5 June that resulted in the death and injuries of scores of civilians as people gathered for the Pentecost service.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks on places of worship are abhorrent. He urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He also expresses his sympathies to, and solidarity with, the Government and people of Nigeria.