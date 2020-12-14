Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on Nigerian School, Abductions of Boys, Calling for Their Immediate Release, Return Home

SG/SM/20500

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.