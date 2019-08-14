Secession: Engage and Defuse - Part 1- Policy weekly, Vol.3 Issue 2 (August 12-18, 2019)
Policy Recommendations
Collaboration with traditional institutions and rulers can help in recruiting the best and trustworthy people from local communities.
Traditional institutions and rulers can help provide local material resources for training police personnel.
With the collaboration with traditional institutions and rulers, state police can have better intelligence network to detect and nip security threats in the bud.
Traditional institutions can support state police force in penetrating indifferent or hostile communities.