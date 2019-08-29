29 Aug 2019

Sahelian States of Nature- Policy weekly, Vol.3 Issue 4 (August 26-September 1, 2019)

Report
from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.91 MB)

Policy Recommendations

  1. Regional and international cooperation against terrorism should not be limited to military activities.

  2. The United Nations and other donor agencies should harmonise and integrate their strategies for the Sahel.

  3. There should be regional cooperation in sharing weather and climate data for early warning and action to mitigate climate change.

  4. More investments in climate change adaptation strategies are urgently needed

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.