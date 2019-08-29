Sahelian States of Nature- Policy weekly, Vol.3 Issue 4 (August 26-September 1, 2019)
Policy Recommendations
Regional and international cooperation against terrorism should not be limited to military activities.
The United Nations and other donor agencies should harmonise and integrate their strategies for the Sahel.
There should be regional cooperation in sharing weather and climate data for early warning and action to mitigate climate change.
More investments in climate change adaptation strategies are urgently needed