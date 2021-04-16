Nigeria + 1 more
Sahel region – Unprecedented food and nutrition crisis (DG ECHO, Food Crisis Prevention Network (RPCA)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- The result of the latest food crisis prevention network (8-9 April) shows for the second consecutive year a severe escalation of the food crisis affecting the Sahel countries. The scale of the crisis in 2021 is unprecedented.
- According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé analysis, 18.2 million people currently require urgent food and nutrition assistance across the Sahel countries. By June-August 2021, the number of people in food crisis is projected to reach 24 million.
- On-going armed conflicts are the main drivers of food insecurity. Nigeria is the most affected country with almost 13 million people who will require immediate food assistance during the lean season, while in Burkina Faso urgent food needs are 251 % higher than the past six years average.
- In line with the commitments made at the Ministerial Roundtable on Central Sahel (October 2020), in 2021 the EU will at least maintain its humanitarian financial support at the level of 2020. New food assistance operations are starting or about to start, targeting the populations most in need.