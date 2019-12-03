Sahel region - Food insecurity (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 December 2019)

Results from the regional analysis (Cadre Harmonisé) of the food security situation in west and central Africa show an alarming deterioration of food security in the 9 Sahel countries for the 2020 lean season.

A combination of conflict, insecurity, forced displacement, implementation of state of emergency measures and climatic shocks will leave an estimated 14.9 million people in need of emergency food assistance (phase 3 to 5) in the Sahel region, between June and August 2020. This translates to a continuous and sharp increase in food insecurity in the last five years across the Sahel.

In Northern Nigeria, at least 6.2 million people will require emergency food assistance, while part of the estimated 1.2 million people living in hard-to-reach areas may be at risk of famine.