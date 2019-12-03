03 Dec 2019

Sahel region - Food insecurity (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

  • Results from the regional analysis (Cadre Harmonisé) of the food security situation in west and central Africa show an alarming deterioration of food security in the 9 Sahel countries for the 2020 lean season.

  • A combination of conflict, insecurity, forced displacement, implementation of state of emergency measures and climatic shocks will leave an estimated 14.9 million people in need of emergency food assistance (phase 3 to 5) in the Sahel region, between June and August 2020. This translates to a continuous and sharp increase in food insecurity in the last five years across the Sahel.

  • In Northern Nigeria, at least 6.2 million people will require emergency food assistance, while part of the estimated 1.2 million people living in hard-to-reach areas may be at risk of famine.

  • Compared to the 2019 lean season, 2020 food insecurity figures will increase by +100% in Mali and Burkina Faso, +74% in Chad and by +65% in Niger (+80% increase for the G5 countries combined). Mauritania is facing its fourth consecutive drought meaning that 13.5% of the population will need emergency food assistance in 2020.

